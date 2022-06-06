Week Begins Mostly Sunny, But With A Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Rain
June 6, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
