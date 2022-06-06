Week Begins Mostly Sunny, But With A Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.