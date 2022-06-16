Tolls Slashed By Almost Half On Garcon Point Bridge As State Takes Ownership

June 16, 2022

Tolls have been reduced by almost half on the Garcon Point Bridge effective today after the Florida Department of Transportation took ownership.

For SunPass customers, the toll has been reduced from $4.50 to $2.30, and from $5 to $2.75 for cash customers.

“For the first time, tolls collected on the Garcon Point Bridge will remain in Florida,” the Florida Department of Transportation said in a statement. All tolls collected previously to pay outstanding debt as while FDOT spent about $1.5 million each year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in July 2021 that he was moving forward to lower tolls permanently as the state worked to acquire the bridge.

FDOT said in a statement:

“To alleviate burdensome toll escalations, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reach an agreement with the trustee and bondholders to retire the outstanding bond debt on the Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County. Since July of last year, the department has been in back-and-forth negotiations with the bondholders to reach an agreement to buy out the remaining debt and acquire the bridge. The settlement initiates the transfer of ownership of the bridge facility to the department, improving operational efficiency and giving the department the ability to lower tolls for the Garcon Point Bridge.

“Floridians are dealing with skyrocketing inflation caused by the bad policies of the federal government, and lowering the tolls solidifies the Governor’s commitment to providing much-needed relief to the more than 6,000 motorists that use the bridge everyday.”

