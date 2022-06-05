Slight Chance Of Afternoon Showers; High In The Low 90s For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.