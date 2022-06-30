Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.