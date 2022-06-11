Scattered Showers And Storms Possible Through The Weekend
June 11, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
