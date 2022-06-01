Scattered Pop-Up Showers Becoming The Daily Norm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.