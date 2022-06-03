Rain Chance Increases Friday Afternoon, Friday Night
June 3, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
