Rain Chance Increases Friday Afternoon, Friday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.