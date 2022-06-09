Rain Becomes Likely By This Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.