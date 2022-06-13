Multiple Car Burglaries Under Investigation In Cantonment

Multiple car burglaries are under investigation in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said several car burglaries occurred early Monday morning and five more happened June 7 in the area of Kingsfield Road, Chemstrand Road and Old Chemstrand Road. All of the vehicles were reported to be unlocked.

The pictured vehicle was seen in the area during these burglaries. The ECSO said one of the individuals in the vehicle appears to be a white male wearing a long-sleeved Champion shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, and a blue ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.