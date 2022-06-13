Multiple Car Burglaries Under Investigation In Cantonment

June 13, 2022

Multiple car burglaries are under investigation in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said several car burglaries occurred early Monday morning and five more happened June 7 in the area of Kingsfield Road, Chemstrand Road and Old Chemstrand Road. All of the vehicles were reported to be unlocked.

The pictured vehicle was seen in the area during these burglaries. The ECSO said one of the individuals in the vehicle appears to be a white male wearing a long-sleeved Champion shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, and a blue ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 