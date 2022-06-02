More Scattered Showers, And Maybe A Rainbow Or Two

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92

Pictured: A double rainbow near the Poplar Dell community west of Century Wednesday evening. NorthEscambia.com reader photo, click to enlarge.