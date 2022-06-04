Lots Of Saturday Sunshine, High In The Lows 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.