Late Rally Sinks Wahoos In Loss To Shuckers

June 23, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos had a prime opportunity to clinch their first half division crown on Wednesday, but saw a late lead slip away in a 5-4 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Blue Wahoos still need to win only one of their four remaining first-half games against the Shuckers to claim a postseason berth.

Eury Pérez was ambushed by the Shuckers in the first, as Joey Wiemer hit a two-run home run on just the second pitch of his start to put Biloxi ahead 2-0. The young righty settled down after that, striking out six batters and completing 5.0 innings with no further damage.

Paul McIntosh got the Blue Wahoos on the board with a solo homer in the fourth, and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth from Troy Johnston tied the game 2-2.

José Devers tripled in the seventh against Carlos Luna (W, 2-4), and Ray-Patrick Didder followed with a go-ahead two-run homer to put Pensacola ahead 4-2. That lead would not last long, however, as Eli Villalobos surrendered a two-run double to Noah Campbell in the bottom of the inning to tie the game up 4-4.

In the eighth, Jakson Reetz took Josh Simpson (L, 3-1) deep for his 15th home run of the season to put Biloxi ahead for good. Zach Vennaro (S, 7) worked a quick ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

