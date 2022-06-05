Hurricane, Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday Continues This Week

Florida’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through Friday, offering a savings on hurricane supplies.

This year, household pet supplies such as pet food, leashes, collars, beds and portable kennels are also included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free (see the bottom of the list below).

Floridians are expected to save $25.6 million on the purchase of tax-free items such as flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries and fire extinguishers. This is more than double compared to the $10.5 million Floridians saved during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The sales tax holiday continues through June 10.

Here is the list of included items:

Selling for $20 or less:

Reusable ice (ice packs)

Selling for $40 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source* (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas):

Flashlights

Lanterns

Candles

Selling for $50 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):

AA-cell and AAA-cell

C-cell

D-cell

6-volt

9-volt

Two-way and weather band radios* (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)

* Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are included in the purchase.

Selling for $60 or less:

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

NEW THIS YEAR: Selling for $70 or less:

Smoke detectors and smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Selling for $100 or less:

Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

Selling for $1,000 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

NEW THIS YEAR: Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets, including: