Hurricane, Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday Continues This Week
June 5, 2022
Florida’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through Friday, offering a savings on hurricane supplies.
This year, household pet supplies such as pet food, leashes, collars, beds and portable kennels are also included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free (see the bottom of the list below).
Floridians are expected to save $25.6 million on the purchase of tax-free items such as flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries and fire extinguishers. This is more than double compared to the $10.5 million Floridians saved during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
The sales tax holiday continues through June 10.
Here is the list of included items:
Selling for $20 or less:
- Reusable ice (ice packs)
Selling for $40 or less:
- Any portable self-powered light source* (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas):
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Candles
Selling for $50 or less:
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):
- AA-cell and AAA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
- Two-way and weather band radios* (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)
* Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are included in the purchase.
Selling for $60 or less:
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
NEW THIS YEAR: Selling for $70 or less:
- Smoke detectors and smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
Selling for $100 or less:
- Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Tie-down kits
- Bungee cords
- Ratchet straps
Selling for $1,000 or less:
Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
NEW THIS YEAR: Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets, including:
- Cans or pouches of wet pet food selling for $2 or less per can or pouch or the equivalent if
- sold in a box or case
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls selling for $15 or less per item
- Manual can openers selling for $15 or less per item
- Cat litter pans selling for $15 or less
- Pet waste disposal bags selling for $15 or less per package
- Hamster or rabbit substrate selling for $15 or less per package
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles selling for $20 or less
- Pet pads selling for $20 or less per box or package
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds and selling for $25 or less
- Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds and selling for $30 or less
- Pet beds selling for $40 or less
- Portable kennels or pet carriers selling for $100 or less
