High In The Upper 90s Today; Heat Advisory Continues

June 17, 2022

A heat advisory is in effect again for Friday. The combined effects of air temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity will result in a heat index “feels like temperature” of 105 to 112 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 110. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

