Here’s A Big List Of VBS Events Across The North Escambia Area This Summer

Vacation Bible School is a summertime tradition across the North Escambia area. A list of VBS events is below.

To submit your North Escambia area VBS, email news@northescambia.com, or click here for our contact form

Walnut Hill Baptist VBS

Walnut Hill Baptist Church “Monumental” VBS 2022 will be June 12-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. Ages 4 to completed fifth grade.

Pinehaven Baptist Church VBS

Pinehaven Baptist Church at 10400 North Palafox will hold “Mighty God” VBS June 13-17 from 6-8:20 p.m. Transportation available. (850) 476-6331

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church VBS

MP Kidz at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church at 6205 North “W” St. will hold VBS June 13-17. from 6-8 p.m. Register online at pensacolachurch.org/vbs/

First Baptist Church of Cantonment VBS

The First Baptist Church of Cantonment will hold “NORB-E, an Out-of-this-World Mission to Discover God’s Glory” VBS June 20-24 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Classes for pre-K through youth, special needs students and parents. Dinner will be served each night. Register online: fbccfl.com

Poplar Dell Baptist Church VBS

Poplar Dell Baptist Church will hold “Kookaburra Coast” Vacation Bible School June 20-24 from 5:30-8 p.m. Bible study, crafts, recreation, missions, music and supper.

Hillcrest Baptist Chuch VBS

Hillcrest Baptist Church will hold “Being Created in Christ’s Designed Purpose” VBS June 20-24 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. for kids who have completed Kindergarten through Grade 5. Register at hillcrestchurch.com. The church is located at 800 East Nine Mile Road.

Enon Baptist Church VBS

Enon Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School June 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. for ages 4-12.

Farm Hill Church VBS

Farm Hill Church at 140 Madrid Road in Cantonment will hold “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Vacation Bible School June 27-July 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 3-12. Register online here.

Pine Forest Assembly VBS

Pine Forest Assembly will hold VBS July 8-10, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Ages from 3 (potty trained) to 12 years. 3125 Pine Forest Road, Cantonment.

Highland Baptist VBS

Highland Baptist Church “Spark” VBS will be held July 11-15 from 6-8 p.m. Ages 4 years to completed fifth grade.

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church VBS

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church on Bogia Road will hold “Zoomerang – Returning to the Value of Life” VBS July 11-15 from 4-6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

Gonzalez UMC VBS

Spark Studio VBS will be held July 18-22 from 6-8 p.m. at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. For children who have completed pre-K through fifth grade. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/959a75

Calvary Baptist Church VBS

Calvary Baptist Church at 6824 Pine Forest Road will hold “Spark” VBS July 18-22 from 6-8 p.m.

First Pentecostal Church of Pensacola VBS

The First Pentecostal Church of Pensacola will hold “Oasis Adventures” VBS July 19-22 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m.for ages 5-11. Dinner will be served. Registration is open now.

Allen Memorial UMC VBS

Allen Memorial UMC will hold “Food Truck Party/On a Roll With God” VBS Thursday and Friday, July 21-22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.and Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. until noon. Snack and lunch provided for grades K-5.

Food For Help

Gonzalez Baptist Church is distributing food to those in need on the 2nd Wed. of each month from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Pickup is located at the back of the church. The church is located at 1590 Pauline Street, in Cantonment. For more information call (850) 968-6224, ext 101.

Boy Scout Troop Meetings

Boy Scout Troop 26 in Atmore meets each Monday night from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Boy Scout Hut located at the Corner of Craig St & Carney St. For more information, contact Amanda Gibbs at (850) 293-5444.