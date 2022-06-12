Heat Index Around 105 Sunday Afternoon; Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.