Heat Advisory: High Near 102 Today; Chance Of Afternoon Storms

A heat advisory is in effect for Friday.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.