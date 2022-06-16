Heat Advisory Continues For Thursday

A heat advisory is in effect again for Thursday. The combined effects of air temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity will result in a heat index “feels like temperature” of up to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.