Florida Forest Service Southern Pine Beetle Assistance Application Period Is Open

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program for non-industrial, private forest landowners through July 1. The program is limited to Escambia, Santa Rosa and 42 other northern Florida counties, the known range of the southern pine beetle.

To obtain an application or to learn more about the Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program, visit FDACS.gov/SPBPrevention.

The southern pine beetle (SPB) is one of the most economically devastating forest pests in the Southeastern United States, with periodic outbreaks destroying thousands of acres of pine timber. The last major SPB outbreak in Florida, between 1999 and 2002, caused an estimated $59 million in timber losses on over 24,000 acres.

“Pine forests are one of the most vital natural resources for Florida’s ecosystem – from clean air and water to sequestering carbon and providing home goods and other wood products,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Sixty-five percent of Florida forests are privately owned, so supporting our landowners is critical to not only reducing the risk of forest pest outbreaks but protecting livelihoods and protecting a natural resource that protects and provides for us every day.”

“Southern pine beetles are one of the most destructive insects in southern pine forests,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “Southern pine beetle activity is currently relatively low in Florida. We can keep it that way by taking preventative measures now.”