Florida Adding ‘Purple Alerts’. What Do They Mean?

June 17, 2022

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will begin issuing Purple Alerts on July 1. The Purple Alert will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Purple Alert Criteria:

  • The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.
  • The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.
  • The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.
  • There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.
  • The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).
  • The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.

When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts, displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable and local alerts will be posted by media including NorthEscambia.com.

