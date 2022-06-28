Daily Rain Chances Continue
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
