Beulah Middle, Tate High, Northview High FFA Chapters Awarded At State Convention

FFA chapters and members from Beulah Middle School, Northview High School and Tate High School were recently honored at the 94th Florida FFA State Convention at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate High School received the Florida FFA Premier Chapter Award. The award was initiated to recognize superior achievement by chapters in agricultural education and the FFA. To be eligible for this award, a chapter must be proficient in several areas, which include alumni and community partnerships, financial planning, public relations, recruitment and other FFA activities.

Beulah Middle and Tate High were selected among Florida’s Finest FFA Chapters. The selection of these chapters is based upon the completion of the National Chapter Award program application. These chapters have excelled in the areas of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture and have worked hard to fulfill the mission and vision of the FFA.

Northview High and Tate High chapters were recognized for 100% membership. In order to receive this award, every student enrolled in agriculture must also be a bona fide FFA member and active with leadership development programs of the FFA Program.

Beulah Middle School’s Leanne Jenkins has been named Florida’s 2022 FFA Advisor of the Year. [Read more...] The award recognizes educators who have made a positive difference in the lives of their students. Individuals nominated must have taught for at least three years and have provided outstanding service to their FFA chapter, agricultural industry, and agricultural education.

The Florida FFA State Degree, the highest degree that the State FFA Association can bestow on a member, was awarded to eight Tate High School FFA members. This degree is awarded annually at the State FFA Convention to those members who have met the minimum qualifications set forth by the National FFA Organization.

The Florida FFA State Degree was awarded to the following Tate FFA members:

Jiana Dortch

Kristen Gibbs

Wiley Griffin

Tucker Griffin

Dawson Guy

Mia Langley

Jaxson Stafford

Hanna Swauger

CDE, LDE, Proficiency Winners

Beulah Middle School

1st Place State Aquaculture

5th State Forestry

Miller Richards – State High Individual Tool ID

5th State Vegetable Judging

3rd Parliamentary Procedure

1st FFA Suncoast Credit Union Food Drive

Northview High School

5th Place Chapter Advocacy Award (Fresh From Florida event)

Tate High School

Jaxson Stafford State Winner Forage Production Proficiency (advances to nationals)

Jaxson Stafford Florida FFA State Star Farmer [Read more...]

3rd Place State Safe Tractor Operations and Maintenance – Jaxson Stafford

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.