Beulah Middle School’s Leanne Jenkins Named Florida’s 2022 FFA Advisor Of The Year

June 15, 2022

Beulah Middle School’s Leanne Jenkins has been named Florida’s 2022 FFA Advisor of the Year.

Jay High School FFA advisor Kaylen Finley was also among the five statewide nominees.

The award recognizes educators who have made a positive difference in the lives of their students. Individuals nominated must have taught for at least three years and have provided outstanding service to their FFA chapter, agricultural industry, and agricultural education.

The announcement was made Tuesday night at the 94th Florida FFA State Convention at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Pictured above: Beulah Middle School’s Leanne Jenkins was named Florida’s 2022 FFA Advisor of the Year. Pictured below: Jenkins celebrates with her Beulah Middle FFA members Tuesday night in Orlando. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 