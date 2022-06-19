Tate High FFA’s Jaxson Stafford Named Florida’s 2022 State Star Farmer

Jaxson Stafford of the Tate High School FFA chapter was named the Florida FFA’s 2022 State Star Farmer.

The State Star Farmer Award is the longest standing award in Florida FFA history and is designed to recognize the student with the best production Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in the state. The member must demonstrate outstanding achievement, active FFA participation and an exemplary scholastic record.

“My roots can be traced back many generations in production agriculture in northwest Florida and south Alabama. It has always been a personal goal of mine to learn by doing as I proceed forward in the industry,” Stafford said.

Stafford began working at an early age both in the hay field and with cattle. He began learning about the hay business from his grandfather before venturing out to start his own business.

He now oversees every aspect of the hay production process from planting, fertilization management, pest control management and harvest. He conducts regular testing to ensure that he is incorporating the proper amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium for optimal production.

In addition to his role in the field, Stafford’s other responsibilities include equipment maintenance and repair, record keeping, financial management and customer relations.

Since he started his business, Stafford has grown his operation to over 50 acres of Bahia grass which he markets to the surrounding communities.

Stafford’s Agricultural Education teacher at Tate was Austin Courson, and FFA Advisors include Courson, Melissa Gibbs, Kristi Wise, Richard Coleman and Matthew Clem.

The State Star Farmer Award was announced during the 94th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.