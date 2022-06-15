Another Day, Another Heat Advisory. And Severe Storms Are Possible.

A heat advisory is in effect again for Wednesday. The combined effects of air temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity will result in a heat index “feels like temperature” of 105-111 degrees.

Strong to severe storms may develop and move southwestward across the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are possible with the storms.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.