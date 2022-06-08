A Hot Wednesday, With Those Scattered Afternoon Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.