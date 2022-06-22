Hot, Mostly Sunny Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.