Warm Afternoons With Scattered Showers Through The Weekend

May 13, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

