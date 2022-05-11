Wahoos Blast Past Rocket City

Griffin Conine hit a two-run triple and circled the bases on a throwing error in the eighth inning, breaking a late tie and leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday evening.

With two outs and two men on base in the eighth in a 1-1 game, Conine hit a liner past a diving Trey Cabbage in right field to put the Blue Wahoos ahead by a pair. When the relay throw to third went into foul territory, Conine completed the circuit for the biggest play of the night.

The game began as a pitchers’ duel, as Pensacola’s George Soriano and Rocket City’s Brett Kerry traded zeroes. The Trash Pandas took the game’s first lead in the third inning on an Orlando Martinez RBI single, but the Blue Wahoos turned a Conine walk and a Luis Aviles Jr. sacrifice fly into the tying run in the fourth. Soriano delivered his first Double-A quality start, striking out a season-high eight batters over 6.0 one-run innings.

Conine’s triple against Sean McLaughlin (L, 1-2) made a winner of Josh Simpson (W, 2-0), who continued his dominant run with 2.0 scoreless relief innings and has now started his season with 15.2 scoreless frames.

Eli Villalobos (S, 2) allowed a solo home run to Braxton Martinez in the ninth, but struck out the next three batters to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

