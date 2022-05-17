Sunny, High Today In The Lower 90s

May 17, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

