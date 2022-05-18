Sunny, High Around 90 The Next Few Days; Rain Looking Likely For The Weekend

May 18, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

