Sunny, And Getting Warmer Each Day
May 10, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
