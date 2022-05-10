Sunny, And Getting Warmer Each Day

May 10, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

