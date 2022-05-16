Sunday Afternoon Storms Dump Hail Across The Area, Down Tree In Molino

Storms dumped hail across parts of Escambia County Sunday afternoon and downed at least one tree across a North Escambia roadway.

The tree was downed on Highway 95A south of Highland Baptist Church, completely blocking the roadway.

Pictured: A tree was downed Sunday afternoon on Highway 95A south of Highland Baptist Church. Below: Hail that fell in the area of Highway 29 and W Street. Next below: Hail covers the ground at a business on Davis Highway at Burgess Road. NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos, click to enlarge.