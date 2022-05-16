Sunday Afternoon Storms Dump Hail Across The Area, Down Tree In Molino

May 16, 2022

Storms dumped hail across parts of Escambia County Sunday afternoon and downed at least one tree across a North Escambia roadway.

The tree was downed on Highway 95A south of Highland Baptist Church, completely blocking the roadway.

Pictured: A tree was downed Sunday afternoon on Highway 95A south of Highland Baptist Church. Below: Hail that fell in the area of Highway 29 and W Street. Next below: Hail covers the ground at a business on Davis Highway at Burgess Road. NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos, click to enlarge.

