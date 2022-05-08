Silver Alert Issued For Missing Senior Last Seen Near Chemstrand Road

May 8, 2022

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County.

Leo Edward Doidge, 74, was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Springmier Place, east of Chemstrand Road. He was wearing a gray pullover with a white collar and blue jeans, and he may be wearing glasses.

He may be traveling in a 2010, green Honda CRV FL tag number NXVZ53. Authorities said he may now be in Alabama.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

