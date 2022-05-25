Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Through Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.