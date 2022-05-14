Showers And Thunderstorms Increasingly Possible Saturday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.