Scattered Showers For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.