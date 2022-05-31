Reno’s Reptiles Will Visit Local Libraries This Week

Reno’s Reptile will visit a West Florida Public Library near you this week.

The animal show-and-tell with alligators, tortoises, snakes and more will be at the library as follows:

Tuesday, May 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Westside Library

Tuesday, May 31, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library

Wednesday, June 1, 3-4 p.m. – Genealogy Library

Thursday, June 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library

Friday, June 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Century Library

Friday, June 3, 3-4 p.m. – Pensacola Library

Saturday, June 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Southwest Library

Pictured: Reno’s Reptiles visits the Molino Library in 2018. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.