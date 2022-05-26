Rain Continues For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.