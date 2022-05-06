Northview Chiefs Win Back To Back District Championships With 2-1 Defeat of Jay (With Gallery)

May 6, 2022

The Northview Chiefs are back to back District 1-1A champions, taking the crown with a 2-1 win over Jay Thursday night in Bratt.

Kaden Odom earned the win for the Northview Chiefs, allowing one run on three hits in a complete game.

Kaden Strength went five innings for Jay, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out one. Justin Smarr tossed one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Josh Landis led the Chiefs at the plate, going 2-2. Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Ethan Collier and Aron Chavira each had one hit.

Justin Smarr was 2-3 to lead Jay at bat. Andrew Diamond had one hit for the Royals.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Action shots are at end of the gallery.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

