NAS Pensacola To Allow Public Access For One Day On June 4

After months of planning and coordination, Naval Air Station Pensacola will allow a one-day public access to the installation on Saturday, June 4.

This one-time access was selected for June 4 to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Midway, a pivotal battle of World War II that occurred from June 4 – 7, 1942.

Public access to NAS Pensacola on June 4 will be available from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All guests 18 and older must have a valid picture ID such as driver’s license or passport. Access will be available dependent on available parking at the museum and lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

While on the installation, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse and the National Naval Aviation Museum. Fort Barrancas will not be accessible to the public. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family in the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the main gate.

The following restrictions will apply:

No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)

No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

No alcoholic beverages allowed

No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

All vehicles and visitors are subject to security searches and background checks

NAS Pensacola has been closed to the public since a terrorist attack on December 6, 2019.