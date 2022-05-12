Mincey, Blue Wahoos Cruise to 8-2 Victory Over The Trash Pandas

May 12, 2022

Early offense buoyed Cody Mincey once again as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Mincey (W, 2-1) became the fourth consecutive Blue Wahoos starter to deliver a quality start, allowing just two unearned runs over a career-high 6.0 innings.

The Blue Wahoos scored four runs in the first inning against Brent Killam (L, 1-2), taking advantage of a Preston Palmeiro error to stake Mincey to an early lead. Jerar Encarnacion had the first of his season-high four hits to drive in the game’s first run, and Victor Victor Mesa capped the inning with a two-run blast for his first home run of the year.

Rocket City pushed across two unearned runs in the third on a Trey Cabbage sacrifice fly and Braxton Martinez RBI single, but Mincey kept things in check for the remainder of his outing. Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his team-leading seventh homer of the year, and Mesa brought home his third and fourth RBI of the night with a single in the eighth.

Jefry Yan and Andrew Nardi delivered scoreless relief for the final 3.0 innings to secure Pensacola’s second consecutive win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

