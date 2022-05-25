Man Accused Of Murder At Highway 29 Circle K Released On Bond

The man charged with a deadly shooting Monday morning at a Highway 29 convenience store was released from jail on bond Tuesday night.

Charles Tyree Moore, 35, is charged with second degree murder for the shooting death of 35-year old Durrell Dupree Palmer at the Circle K on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road. During his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon, his bond was set at $150,000. Jail records indicate that he made bail and was released at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Under the terms of his release, he must surrender any firearms within 24 hours.

Moore is due back in court on June 17 for an arraignment hearing.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said there had been “interaction” between the individuals going back two years. He said they had an argument over Palmer’s wife about two weeks ago, but she was not involved in the incident Monday morning.

“During a conversation that they had actually at the Circle K ended up escalating and ended up in gunfire,” Simmons said Monday afternoon.

Both men were at the Circle K at Highway 29 and West Roberts Road about 7:30 Monday morning when Moore pulled a handgun and fired four or five shots at Palmer, according to the sheriff. The incident occurred outside the store near the gas pumps at the southern end of the parking lot.

Moore fled the scene, but called the ECSO and told them that he would be stopping and placing the gun in the glovebox of his vehicle. Deputies took him into custody within minutes on Palafox Street at Nine Mile Road.

The sheriff said Moore had no criminal history and held a concealed weapons permit.

Palmer was a father, community activist and local business owner involved in the Black Lives Matter efforts in Pensacola.

Pictured above and below: A man was shot and killed at the Circle K at the corner of Highway 29 and West Roberts Road about 7:30 Monday morning. Pictured first below: The suspect was taken into custody minutes later on Palafox Street at Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and others, click to enlarge.