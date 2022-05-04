M-Braves Top Wahoos 3-2 Despite Didder’s Dinger

Ray-Patrick Didder had three hits against his former team, including his third home run of the season, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell short in their series opener against the Mississippi Braves by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.

George Soriano (L, 0-1) had his longest start of the season, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.0 innings, but was outdueled by Mississippi’s Darius Vines (W, 2-1), who held Pensacola to two runs, one earned, over 5.0 frames.

The Braves struck first in the second inning on C.J. Alexander’s first home run of the season. Didder evened the score with a solo blast of his own in the third, but Mississippi scored two more in the fourth to take the lead for good. Drew Lugbauer blasted a solo homer off of Soriano to start the inning, and a Justin Dean sacrifice fly followed to make the score 3-1.

Didder led off the fifth inning with a single, stole second and took third on a throwing error before scoring on a Jerar Encarnacion groundout. That cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Blue Wahoos couldn’t put anything together on offense for the rest of the night. Victor Vodnik (S, 1) worked a quick ninth to earn his first save.

Anthony Maldonado, Jefry Yan and Josh Simpson each contributed a scoreless inning of relief for Pensacola. Simpson has now started his season with 12.1 scoreless innings of three-hit baseball with 25 strikeouts.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos