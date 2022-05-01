Johnston Homers In Wahoos 9-1 Loss To Shuckers

Troy Johnston hit his first Double-A home run, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered their most lopsided loss of the season on Saturday night with a 9-1 defeat to the Biloxi Shuckers.

The game was within reach until Biloxi scored six runs in the sixth inning, turning a 3-1 game into a 9-1 affair. Pensacola ends the month of April with a 8-12 record, and will need to win Sunday’s finale to secure a series split against the Shuckers.

Johnston went to the opposite field for his first home run of the season, putting the Blue Wahoos ahead 1-0 in the second against starter Carlos Luna. Zach McCambley (L, 0-2) allowed an unearned run in the third on an infield error and a sacrifice fly, then served up a two-run homer to Cam Devanney in the fifth inning to put the Shuckers ahead 3-1.

Robbie Hitt (W, 1-1) allowed the Blue Wahoos to load the bases with one out in the top of the sixth, but Matt Hardy came in to escape the jam and preserve the Biloxi lead. The Shuckers roughed up Jefry Yan in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs, four earned, to break the game open. A Devanney RBI single and Joey Wiemer two-run double highlighted the inning for Biloxi.

Parker Bugg and Dylan Bice pitched the rest of the way for the Blue Wahoos, with Bice making his 2022 debut after beginning the season on the injured list. Griffin Conine had three singles and a walk in a 3-for-3 night.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos