High Near 90, Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.