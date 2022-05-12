High Near 90, Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower

May 12, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 