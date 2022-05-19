Here’s The Schedule And Video Links For Escambia County Graduations
May 19, 2022
Graduations are scheduled for Friday through Thursday at the Pensacola Bay Center for Escambia County schools.
The schedule and live video links are below.
Friday, May 20
11 a.m. — Escambia Westgate
Tuesday, May 24
9 a.m. — District Extended
Wednesday, May 25
9 a.m. — Pine Forest High
12:15 p.m. — West Florida High
3:15 p.m. — Northview High
6:30 p.m. — Tate High
Thursday, May 26
9 a.m. — Pensacola High
12:15 p.m. — Escambia High
3:15 p.m. — Escambia Virtual, Success Academy, and George Stone
6:30 p.m. — Washington High
