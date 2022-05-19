Here’s The Schedule And Video Links For Escambia County Graduations

May 19, 2022

Graduations are scheduled for Friday through Thursday at the Pensacola Bay Center for Escambia County schools.

The schedule and live video links are below.

Friday, May 20

11 a.m. — Escambia Westgate

Tuesday, May 24

9 a.m. — District Extended

Wednesday, May 25

9 a.m. — Pine Forest High
12:15 p.m. — West Florida High
3:15 p.m. — Northview High
6:30 p.m. — Tate High

Thursday, May 26

9 a.m. — Pensacola High
12:15 p.m. — Escambia High
3:15 p.m. — Escambia Virtual, Success Academy, and George Stone
6:30 p.m. — Washington High

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 