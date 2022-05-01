Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Spots To Watch

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Nine Mile Road, from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – Work will begin on a $7.2 million construction project the week of Monday, May 2 to improve safety on a 2.3-mile portion of East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90 ALT.), between Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive. Improvements include widening the turn lanes to include five-foot bicycle lanes in each direction, traffic signal upgrades, guardrail, pavement markings, and sidewalk enhancements, drainage improvements, and milling and resurfacing all turn lanes and bicycle lanes. During construction, motorists and bicyclists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Lane closures will be permitted from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. seven days a week. Pedestrian detours will be in place while sidewalk improvements are underway. The project is estimated for completion in summer 2023.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, May 1 through Saturday, May 7. On Tuesday, May 3, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Motorists traveling on West Cervantes Street, between B and Q Streets, will encounter the following traffic impacts: Single lane closures and shifts as crews perform median improvements, signalization installation, construct curb and gutter, sidewalks, utility adjustments and paving work.

Motorists traveling on West Cervantes Street, between B and Q Streets, will encounter the following traffic impacts:

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures the week of Monday, May 2 as crews place a watermain.

Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Routine Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from west of Palafox Street to Davis Highway from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, May 2 as crews place asphalt on the roadway.

Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – The sidewalks on the northern side of Barrancas Avenue, between Manchester Avenue and Pace Boulevard, will be closed as crews work on sidewalk improvements. Detours will be in place for pedestrians in these areas.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Pavement Markings at the Pensacola Weigh Station – Crews will perform striping operations at the eastbound weigh station the week of Monday, May 2. During these operations the eastbound station and adjacent truck parking area will be temporarily closed.

Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane to north of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 1 through Thursday, May 5 as crews work on sidewalk and curb improvements.

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Routine Utility Maintenance from Nashville Avenue to Jaker Lane – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 as crews work on overhead utility lines.

Brent Lane (S.R. 296) Routine Maintenance near I-110 Northbound on Ramp – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 1 and Sunday, May 8 as crews perform paving operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 1 and Sunday, May 8 as crews perform paving operations. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Routine Maintenance near 8 Mile Creek Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 4 as crews perform tree trimming operations.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, May 1 through Saturday, May 7. On Tuesday, May 3, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists traveling westbound will encounter intermittent lane and median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1 through Friday, May 6, while crews perform median work. In addition, westbound travelers will encounter a new traffic configuration from Autumn Breeze Circle to Bayshore Road, beginning May 1, lanes will be shifted slightly south to allow for crews to perform widening activities on the outside lane.

I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures and lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, May 2 as crews perform construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.