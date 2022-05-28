Great Memorial Day Weekend Weather

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.