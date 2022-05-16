Florida Gas Prices Reach New Record Highs, AAA Says

The average price for gasoline in Florida reached a new record high of $4.49 per gallon on Sunday. This beats the previous record of $4.38/g, set back in March (soon after Russia invaded Ukraine). Before this year, the record high was $4.08 per gallon, which was set back in 2008.

Florida’s average price jumped about 30 cents in the past week. The state average is now $1.60 per gallon more than a year ago.

Escambia County drivers were paying the lowest average price in the state on Sunday at $4.28. The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $4.18 at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while several stations in Cantonment and Pensacola were at $4.19

“Drivers are dealing with unprecedented pain at the pump and things could soon get worse before they get better,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We saw more big gains in the gasoline futures market late last week, which could trickle down to yet another 10-20 cent jump at the pump in the near future.”

“Unfortunately, $4 gasoline is likely to be that unwelcome passenger on most Florida summer road trips,” Jenkins continued. “At this point, the state average is not expected to exceed $5 a gallon. However, the fuel market is extremely unstable and things are changing by the day. Either way, drivers should expect gas prices to keep fluctuating throughout the summer and potentially the rest of the year.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.